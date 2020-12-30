Luis Suarez strikes as Atletico Madrid end year at LaLiga summit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luis Suarez ensured Atletico Madrid ended 2020 top of LaLiga with the only goal in the Madrid derby against Getafe.

Suarez glanced in Yannick Carrasco’s 20th-minute free-kick for his eighth goal of the season.

Atletico’s 1-0 win means they enter the new year two points ahead of city rivals Real Madrid, who could only manage a 1-1 draw at lowly Elche.

Luka Modric headed Real into a 20th-minute lead but Elche hit back seven minutes into the second half with a Fidel Chaves penalty.

Jorge Molina’s goal three minutes from time gave Granada a 2-1 win at home to Valencia.

The 38-year-old headed in Alberto Soro’s cross to strengthen the hosts’ top-six bid and condemn Valencia to a seventh match without a victory.

📌 Donato (40 years, 138 days)📌 Cesar Rodriguez (39 years, 279 days)📌 Di Stefano (39 years, 231 days)📌 Ben Barek (39 years, 124 days)📌 JORGE MOLINA (38 years, 252 days) 👏 @Jorge9Molina is now the 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗿 in #LaLigaHistory!#KickOut2020 pic.twitter.com/cjqGe1B3lZ — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 30, 2020

A bad-tempered finish saw Granada’s Domingos Duarte and Valencia’s Jason and Goncalo Guedes sent off in six second-half minutes before Molina struck.

Kevin Gameiro had put Valencia ahead before Kenedy equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Goals from Nolito and Iago Aspas gave Celta Vigo a 2-1 win against bottom club Huesca, for whom Jaime Seoane scored a late consolation.