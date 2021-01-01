Devin Booker guides Suns to victory over Jazz

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Devin Booker netted 25 points as his Phoenix Suns defeated the Utah Jazz 106-95 and moved to 4-1 for the first time since 2009.

The 24-year-old also contributed seven assists, while team-mates Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges had 16 points each in a dominant Phoenix display in Salt Lake City.

Wayward shooting by the Jazz in the second quarter – when they missed 13 attempts – allowed the Suns to pull ahead and they did not relinquish the lead.

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered their second straight loss as they went down 119-99 to the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers won 116-92 over the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors registered their first victory of the season with a 100-83 triumph against the New York Knicks.

The Houston Rockets also secured their maiden win of the current campaign, with James Harden pushing through a slow start to collect 33 points and push his side to a 122-119 win over the Sacramento Kings, while the New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80.

The Chicago Bulls lost four players – including Finnish gun Lauri Markkanen – to the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocol yet still managed to defeat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130.