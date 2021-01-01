Justin Bieber delivers knock-out punch as boxer in Anyone video

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Justin Bieber plays a champion boxer delivering a knock-out punch in the video for his new single, Anyone.

The singer stars opposite Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch in the film, directed by Colin Tilley, which follows a fighter as he prepares for a big match.

He can be seen training in his garden and on the beach, drinking raw eggs and rising up the ranks, supported by his love interest, played by Deutch.

The climax of the video shows him on the canvas, almost out for the count, bloodied and bruised, before he is inspired to rise up to deliver the deciding blow.

Bieber debuted the single during a special live-streamed performance on New Year’s Eve, which was his first full show since 2017.

He said: “I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative.

“Anyone is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year, full of hope and possibility.”