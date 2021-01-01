Busy Philipps says oldest child Birdie, 12, is gay and uses they/them pronouns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Busy Philipps has revealed her oldest child Birdie, 12, is “gay and out”.

The Cougar Town star is mother to two children with screenwriter husband Marc Silverstein – Birdie and daughter Cricket Pearl, seven.

Speaking on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, the actress said her oldest child uses they/them pronouns.

Talking to her co-hosts about a conversation she had with Birdie, she said: “I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns’, because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it.

“And I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

Philipps continued: “And then Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f***. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns.

“That would be cool with me. That’s great’. So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast’.”

She added: “So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f*** up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too.”