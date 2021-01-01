Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D star Chloe Bennet tests positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chloe Bennet has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19 and “multiple” members of her family are also infected.

The Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. star warned fans to take the illness seriously as she emphasised she is “one of the lucky ones”.

Writing on her Instagram story, she said: “On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe.

“I got tested, and I’m positive for COVID-19 …it’s been a rough week to say the least.

“Multiple members of my family are also infected, we’ve all been battling it out together. We’re still not in the clear, but as of now we’re doing…okay.

‘I’m sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f****** do.

“Covid sucks. It just really sucks. I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and I still got VERY sick.

“And I’m one of the lucky ones. I repeat! I’m young, healthy and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the f*** down and continues to do so.

“Even just trying to write this out is proving to be exhausting.

“If it can happen to me it can happen to you.”

Bennet, 28, is best known for playing Daisy Johnson in the Marvel superhero drama series.

She is the latest in the string of high-profile stars who have tested positive for the illness, including Sharon Osbourne, Ellen DeGeneres and AJ Pritchard.