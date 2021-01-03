Zinedine Zidane pleased with Real Madrid’s ‘complete’ effort against Celta Vigo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane hailed the “complete” performance of his side after they beat in-form Celta Vigo to move top of LaLiga.

Lucas Vazquez broke the deadlock after five minutes at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, with Marco Asensio doubling the lead early in the second half.

Los Blancos move one point clear of Atletico Madrid, but their city rivals have three games in hand and could return to the summit on Sunday when they take on Alaves.

“It was a complete performance from us today, from the first minute to the last,” the Real Madrid head coach said in comments carried on the club’s official website.

“We know we always have to win and it’s not easy but the players are doing it and I’m thrilled for them.

“We’re going in the right direction, doing a good job and we have to keep it up. It’s all about the team, the group, when we play like that from the off.

“We were very disciplined in attack and defence, with and without the ball. We’re all pleased but there’s still a long way to go.”

Zidane also praised Asensio’s recent form and the “reliable” Vasquez as they combined for both of Real’s goals.

“I’m happy for Asensio. He’s had a big injury and he’s a lot better now and improving every game,” Spanish outlet Marca quoted Zidane as saying after the match.

“I’m happy for him and it’s like that with everyone else too. We played a very serious game. I’m happy for everyone.”

Marco Asensio, left, and Lucas Vazquez were on form for Los Blancos (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Zidane added: “It’s not the fact that I like him so much, it’s that he’s doing very well. He’s very reliable, very committed and I’m happy with what he’s doing.

“Saying that, it’s always about the team. We played very well today. It’s always about picking up points and that’s not easy.”

The only concern for the defending champions was the injury picked up by full-back Dani Carvajal, who was substituted with five minutes remaining, although he would miss next weekend’s trip to Osasuna after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

“Carvajal had a slight knock,” Zidane said. “I don’t think it’s serious but we preferred not to take any chances.”

Dani Carvajal picked up an injury late on for the hosts (Nick Potts/PA)

Celta came into the clash in hot form, winning six of their last seven matches in all competitions but fell to defeat at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

But they were dealt a blow early in the second half as top scorer Iago Aspas was forced off through injury in the 52nd minute.

The club later confirmed the forward had suffered “a probable fibrillar rupture in the hamstrings of his right leg” and will be further assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem.

PARTE MÉDICO | @aspas10 sofre unha posible rotura fibrilar na súa perna dereita e Nolito tamén ten unha lesión muscular. Ambos serán sometidos a probas para determinar o alcance exacto das lesións. 🔗https://t.co/YKN5uc17Uj pic.twitter.com/LJzYt40KUu — RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 2, 2021

Celta coach Eduardo Coudet said, according to Spanish outlet AS: “In the first half, we dominated but we lacked punch. We are not happy but we will continue working.

“We had little to do with the ball. We should have attacked the spaces more and at the other end we were not fine either. We were repetitive in trying to filter balls through the centre. There are things to correct and we will try to improve.”

On Aspas’ injury, Coudet added: “With 2-0 the game changed, but losing our most important player made it more difficult for us.

“It is not serious, it is not a tear. Surely, we will lose him for the next two games.”