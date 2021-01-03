Manchester City to investigate Benjamin Mendy Covid breach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester City will investigate reports that defender Benjamin Mendy hosted friends at his house on New Year’s Eve in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

According to a report in The Sun, Mendy has admitted allowing a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his Cheshire home, despite regulations which prevent people from different households from mixing indoors.

A Manchester City spokesman said: “The club is aware of a New Year’s Eve Covid-19 breach involving Benjamin Mendy and the subsequent media reporting of it.

Happy New year 💙 take care of you and yours. 🤲🏿 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) December 31, 2020

“While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports, and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation.”

A spokesperson for Mendy did not deny the allegations in a statement given to The Sun.

“Benjamin and his partner allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his property for a dinner party on New Year’s Eve,” a statement said.

“Ben accepts that this is a breach of Covid-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter. Ben has had a Covid test and is liaising with Manchester City about this.”

Man City's fixture at Everton, due to be played at 20:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting Full statement: https://t.co/1acm2JUr69#EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/IoFWEPdkC2 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2020

City are among the clubs to have suffered an outbreak of the virus within their squad in recent days, with their match away to Everton on December 28 postponed at late notice after the number of players affected reached five.

On Sunday, City announced that defender Eric Garcia and one member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19. The club’s statement did not suggest the cases are related to the Mendy incident.

“Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the statement said.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

Manchester City announced on Sunday that defender Eric Garcia had tested positive for Covid-19 (Martin Rickett/PA)

On Saturday, pictures emerged of Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso attending a large house party in London over the Christmas period in clear breach of the regulations.

A statement from Spurs said the club “strongly condemn” the actions of the players, who could now face internal disciplinary action.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini was also in attendance at the same party. The player issued an apology on social media for his “bad mistake” while the club said the matter had been dealt with internally.

Meanwhile Fulham, whose match at Burnley on Sunday has been postponed due to positive cases at the club, are investigating pictures that emerged on social media on Friday showing Aleksandar Mitrovic and his fellow Serb Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace, along with their two families on December 31.