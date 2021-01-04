A look at why Chelsea’s recent run has turned up the heat on Frank Lampard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chelsea’s 3-1 Premier League loss to Manchester City has intensified pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Here, the PA news agency examines why.

– What has gone wrong?

Thiago Silva has been unable to arrest Chelsea’s recent slump in results and form (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Chelsea have lost four of their last six Premier League matches, slipping to eighth place in the table.

– Why is manager Lampard under pressure?

Chelsea backed boss Lampard with a £220million summer spending spree to overhaul the Stamford Bridge squad. While the Blues’ hierarchy knows a major reshuffle will take time to yield the top dividends, Lampard is still expected to keep the club on course for a minimum top-four league finish.

– Why have Chelsea stopped winning?

An honest assessment from the boss. pic.twitter.com/8DI4tL7Ub4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2021

The Blues have seemingly lost all rhythm, momentum and confidence, culminating in Sunday’s damaging home defeat. City fired all three of their goals inside the first 35 minutes as Lampard endured the worst half of his tenure as Chelsea boss.

– What must change?

Lampard desperately needs expensive summer recruits and Germany stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to click into top gear. Werner has gone 12 games without a goal after a strong start, while Havertz continues to fight the after-effects of coronavirus.

– How can the Blues get back to winning ways?

Chelsea will need wingers like Christian Pulisic, pictured, and Hakim Ziyech to push beyond the central striker for their tactical blueprint to really pay off (Adrian Dennis/PA)

A tightening of the tactical blueprint could be required. Chelsea need to be braver with aggressive balls between the lines from the base of midfield and must also push more players beyond the central striker, both wingers and advanced midfielders.

– What are the causes for optimism?

Many of the problems have a clear fix and Chelsea boast a squad laden with attacking talents capable of delivering on the biggest stages.

– Will Lampard be given time to turn things around?

Roman Abramovich, pictured, has high expectations of any Chelsea team and manager (Jed Leicester/PA)

Time is the one commodity Chelsea’s board are not typically prone to affording their managers. Lampard’s case is different in that the club brought back ex-goalkeeper Petr Cech as a technical advisor to boost synergy between coaching staff and the board. Greater unity has been evident so far, but here is that new set-up’s first major test.