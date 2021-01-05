Beyonce shares heartfelt birthday message to mother Tina Knowles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Beyonce shared a heartfelt birthday message to her mother Tina Knowles, describing her as “my inspiration”.

Knowles, who is also mother to the pop titan’s singer sister Solange, celebrated turning 67 on Monday.

Beyonce, 39, marked the occasion with a touching post on Instagram.

Alongside a throwback picture of her mother, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine.

“You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep deep!”

Grammy-winning singer Solange, 34, also paid tribute, writing a message on her Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday mama, you’re a legend,” she said.

Knowles was married to Beyonce and Solange’s father, Mathew Knowles, who was the manager of Destiny’s Child.