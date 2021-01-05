Kieran Trippier told friend to ‘lump on’ bet ahead of Atletico Madrid move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kieran Trippier told a friend to “lump on” his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid, according to the Football Association’s independent regulatory commission.

England defender Trippier was banned for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 in December for breaches of betting rules, although that has since been suspended pending an appeal.

In the written reasons for the FA’s decision, it was revealed Trippier kept his friends informed about his transfer in the summer of 2019 via a series of WhatsApp messages.

The commission rejected Trippier’s assertion that the messages were simply “banter”, and he was found guilty of four of the seven charges he faced.

Trippier permitted the FA to take possession of his mobile phone for examination.

It was discovered that in mid-July, 2019, Trippier’s friend Oliver Hawley placed 10 separate bets, ranging from £20 to £65, on the full-back joining Atletico.

After placing one bet, Hawley sent Trippier a message reading: “6/1 Athletico (sic) Madrid”, to which Trippier responded with three laughing emojis.

On July 12 Trippier texted Hawley: “It’s happening”, shortly before Hawley placed two more bets on the move to the Spanish side.

On July 14 another friend, Matthew Brady, met Trippier at a wildlife park and later texted to ask: “Shall I lump on you going there?”. Trippier later said: “Lump on if you want mate.”

As the transfer came closer to being finalised, Hawley and another two friends placed further bets ranging between £20 and £300.

England boss Gareth Southgate, right, gave a witness statement in support of Kieran Trippier (Tim Goode/PA)

Trippier received a text from Brady saying: “Could only put a little bit on mate, they massively restricted the bet, keep me posted pal”, to which the player replied: “No worries mate.”

The £25million transfer was finally announced on July 17.

The commission said it took into account witness statements on behalf of Trippier from England manager Gareth Southgate, captain Harry Kane and his former manager at Burnley, Sean Dyche, among others.

Trippier’s good disciplinary record, character and the remorse he showed were also factors in its decision, the commission said.