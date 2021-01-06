Law to require large German firms to have at least one woman on board

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation that will require large companies to put at least one woman on their management boards.

The Bill calls for companies with more than 2,000 employees that are listed on the stock exchange and have boards with over three members to have at least one woman and at least one man on them.

The Justice Ministry said that will apply to around 70 companies, some 30 of which currently have no women on their boards.