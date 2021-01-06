Wednesday, January 6th 2021 Show Links
Law to require large German firms to have at least one woman on board

by Press Association
January 6, 2021, 11:15 am
Germany’s Cabinet has approved the legislation (John MacDougall/AP)

Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation that will require large companies to put at least one woman on their management boards.

The Bill calls for companies with more than 2,000 employees that are listed on the stock exchange and have boards with over three members to have at least one woman and at least one man on them.

The Justice Ministry said that will apply to around 70 companies, some 30 of which currently have no women on their boards.

