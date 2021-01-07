Heather Knight to lead England in ‘historic’ Pakistan tour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England Women will tour Pakistan for the first time in October, joining the men’s side in an unprecedented joint trip.

No England team have played international cricket in the country since 2005, as a result of terror concerns related to an attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus, but now two will make the trip together.

Eoin Morgan’s white-ball team had already committed to a two-match T20 series in Karachi on October 14 and 15, with those dates now turned into double-headers involving Heather Knight’s side.

We have today confirmed that England Women will tour Pakistan in October 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2021

Knight and company will then stay on to contest three one-day internationals at the same venue between October 18-22.

Clare Connor, managing director of women’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today.

“The England Women’s cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey.

“Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport.”

Wasim Khan, chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, was delighted with the announcement and hopes it signals the start of an ever closer bond between the two nations.

He said: “World champions England accompanying their men’s side for their first-ever tour to Karachi is an extremely powerful and strong announcement for Pakistan, our women’s cricketers as well as for the global sport.

1st T20: Oct 14

2nd T20: Oct 15

1st ODI: Oct 18

2nd ODI: Oct 20

3rd ODI: Oct 22

“This announcement reflects the confidence, trust and relationship the PCB enjoys with the England and Wales Cricket Board, and is an acknowledgement for the successful delivery of international and domestic cricket in the challenging and difficult 2020.

“While this presents a great opportunity for the PCB to showcase the image and profile of women’s cricket, it is a chance for the women cricketers to demonstrate their talent and skills, and play their part in attracting, inspiring and motivating the next generation of women cricketers so that they can also fall in love with this great sport.”

England Women are set to take on New Zealand next month, with tour dates and squad details close to being confirmed, while a return series in England, as well as a visit from South Africa, are set for the summer.