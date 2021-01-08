LaMarcus Aldridge drops 28 points as San Antonio Spurs upset Los Angeles Lakers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The San Antonio Spurs followed up their narrow win over the Clippers on Tuesday by upsetting the Lakers 118-109 in Los Angeles.

The Spurs flew out of the gate to open up a 34-26 first-quarter lead before extending their margin to nine at half-time.

The Lakers trimmed the deficit to two in the third but managed to hold on for the victory thanks to a 28-point effort from LaMarcus Aldridge.

LaMarcus Aldridge (28 PTS) and the @spurs win on the road in LA. DeMar DeRozan: 19 PTS, 8 ASTDejounte Murray: 18 PTS, 8 REBLeBron James: 27 PTS, 12 AST pic.twitter.com/P99bhgFuYC — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

LeBron James top-scored for the Lakers with 27 while Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

A double-double from Andre Drummond propelled the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Memphis Grizzlies in a 94-90 win.

Drummond posted 22 points and 15 rebounds, with Cleveland relying on a late-scoring surge to get the job done.

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points for Memphis, who slumped to a 2-6 record to start the season.

A scoring masterclass from Damian Lillard helped the Portland Trail Blazers to an 18-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lillard finished with 39 points and seven assists in the 135-117 victory.

Luka Doncic fell one rebound short of a triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks’ 124-117 overtime defeat of the Denver Nuggets.

He posted 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, while Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic also scored 38 points and 11 boards.

And a 28-point haul from Joe Harris lifted the Brooklyn Nets, who were without star trio Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, to a 122-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.