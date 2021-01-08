Xena’s Lucy Lawless slams Hercules star Kevin Sorbo for Capitol riot post

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Xena: Warrior Princess actress Lucy Lawless has called out her former co-star Kevin Sorbo after he shared a conspiracy theory about the Capitol riots.

Lawless, who played the titular heroine in Xena, which ran from 1995 to 2001, responded after Sorbo supported the claim it was “Leftist agitators” who stormed the building in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Sorbo, who played the titular hero on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and reprised the role in its spin-off Xena, reposted a tweet sharing a conspiracy theory that it was not supporters of President Donald Trump responsible for the chaos and violence.

They don’t look like patriots to me… https://t.co/ABZG2s0G4v — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 6, 2021

The tweet has been flagged by Twitter as “manipulated media”.

Sorbo added: “They don’t look like patriots to me…”

Lawless replied: “No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors.

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

“They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

She added the hashtags “#keepingYourFilthyHandsclean” and “#enabler”.

Sorbo, who is a vocal Trump supporter, had previously tweeted: “ANTIFA led the charge into the capitol building dressed as Trump supporters.”

ANTIFA led the charge into the capitol building dressed as Trump supporters. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 6, 2021

Five people died because of a melee, including a police officer.