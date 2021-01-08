US daily coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 for the first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The US has topped 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier.

The tally from Johns Hopkins University shows the US had 4,085 deaths.

The US had nearly 275,000 new coronavirus cases as well.

The numbers are another reminder of the worsening situation following travel for holidays and family gatherings, along with more time indoors during the winter months.

There has been a surge in cases and deaths in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

More than 365,000 Americans have died from coronavirus.

President-elect Joe Biden will release most available Covid-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of Donald Trump’s administration’s policy, his office said.

“The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible,” spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement.

Mr Biden “supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now”.

Under the Trump administration’s approach, the government has been holding back a supply of vaccines to guarantee that people can get a second shot, which provides maximum protection against Covid-19.