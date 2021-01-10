‘It’s inexcusable’ – Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur in Hawaii

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

World number three Justin Thomas has apologised after uttering a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas was heard using the derogatory word towards himself after missing a par putt on the fourth hole at Kapalua.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after a 68 which left him four shots off the lead, Thomas said: “There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that.

“It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But it’s… unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.

“Like I said, it’s inexcusable. I’m speechless. It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience.

“I deeply apologize to everybody and anybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

Justin Thomas follows through on a shot during the third round (Matthew Thayer/AP)

The PGA Tour said in a statement: “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable.”

Thomas is expected to be fined for conduct unbecoming a professional, though the PGA Tour does not disclose specifics of such punishment.

In March last year, PGA Tour player Scott Piercy was dropped by his sponsors after sharing a homophobic meme on Instagram about former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg.