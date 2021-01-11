Riot police clash with protesters calling for return of Nepal’s monarchy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Riot police in Nepal clashed for hours with thousands of protesters demanding a return of the monarchy that was abolished more than a decade ago and the reinstatement of a Hindu state.

Police blocked the main road to the prime minister’s office, using batons to beat the protesters, who responded by throwing rocks and sticks.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

It was the latest in a series of protests against prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s government by a variety of groups, including a faction of his governing Communist party.

The unrest, fuelled by Mr Oli’s failure to honour an agreement to split his term as prime minister with the co-leader of the governing party, has increased distrust of the political system.