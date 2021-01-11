America United theme unveiled ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The theme for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be America United, an issue that has long been a central focus for Mr Biden but one that has taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.

In an announcement, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme “reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future”.

In keeping with the theme of unity, the committee also announced that after he is officially inaugurated, Mr Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their spouses will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and will be joined there by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and their wives.

It will be one of Mr Biden’s first acts as president, and a show of bipartisanship at a time when the national divide is on stark display.

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

The focus on unity has characterised Mr Biden’s presidential run from the start, and he has said repeatedly since winning the White House he sees unifying the country as one of his top priorities as president.

But the scope — and urgency — of the challenge Mr Biden faces became even clearer this week after President Donald Trump sparked an armed insurrection at the Capitol, spurred by his repeated attempts to delegitimise Mr Biden’s win.

Security will be tight.

The National Park Service announced on Monday it would shut down public access to Washington monument until January 24, citing threats surrounding inauguration.

Mr Trump himself is skipping Mr Biden’s inaugural, a decision Mr Biden said was a “good thing”, though Vice President Mike Pence and his wife plan to attend.

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” said PIC chief executive Dr Tony Allen.

“It is time to turn the page on this era of division.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Susan Walsh/AP)

“The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one.”

The committee also announced plans for a major public art display spanning multiple blocks of the National Mall that will feature 191,500 U.S. flags and 56 pillars of light, to represent every US state and territory.

After Mr Biden asked Americans to stay home for his inauguration, the Field of Flags is meant to represent “the American people who are unable to travel” to the Capitol to celebrate his swearing-in, according to the committee.

It is not the only Covid-era change to the festivities.

In keeping with crowd-size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, Mr Biden will have a significantly pared-down inauguration, with traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls moving to a virtual format.

But even as the celebration itself will be smaller, inauguration officials are preparing a significant security presence in preparation for what may be more pro-Trump demonstrations across Washington.