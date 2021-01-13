New York mayor terminates city’s business ties with Donald Trump

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

The Trump Organisation is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

The Trump Organisation profits about 17 million US dollars a year from those sites, Mr de Blasio said.

New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists. We’re taking steps to TERMINATE agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2021

“I’m here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organisation,” Mr de Blasio said.

It is the latest example of how the January 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president’s business interests.

The PGA of America voted on Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Mr Trump’s accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.