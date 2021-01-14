Giannis Antetokounmpo runs hot as Milwaukee topple Detroit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th triple-double in a 110-101 win for the Milwaukee Bucks over the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as his side cantered to an early lead at the Little Caesars Arena, outscoring the Pistons 27-13 in the first quarter.

Jrue Holiday added 21 points for the Bucks who have now won three on the bounce.

Handling business. Back home on Friday. pic.twitter.com/vinblncXMh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 14, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to four with a 128-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James scored 26 points, Montrezl Harrell added 21 and Anthony Davis 18 in the win.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic finished one assist short of a triple-double, with 34 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists but the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 104-93, Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 116-109, and the Portland Trail Blazers saw off the Sacramento Kings 132-126.

Seventh time this season with 5+ threes in a game for @Yg_Trece. He earns our @Kia Performance of the Game. pic.twitter.com/oMn4iHT6VH — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 14, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies recorded their third straight win 118-107 over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 37 for the New Orleans Pelicans in their 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The games involving the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz; Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic; and the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks were all postponed.