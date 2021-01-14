David Gilbert edges Kyren Wilson to reach second consecutive Masters semi

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Gilbert booked his place in the semi-finals of the Masters for the second consecutive year after beating Kyren Wilson in a final-frame decider.

Breaks of 67 and 66 in the last two frames ultimately saw Gilbert come from behind to claim a 6-5 victory in Milton Keynes.

Despite Gilbert appearing to miscue on a simple black with the match at his mercy, Wilson could not capitalise and a missed pink to the middle sealed Gilbert’s win.

David Gilbert has beaten Kyren Wilson in a deciding frame to reach the semi finals of the @Betfred Masters! The Farmer is guaranteed £60,000 #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/5FdjLPi0HR — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 14, 2021

Gilbert said: “I had a miscue and I’m sat in my chair thinking this is going to be a tough one to swallow – when Kyren missed that pink in the middle I could have stripped off and run around the table.”

Gilbert, who will play either Ronnie O’Sullivan or John Higgins in the last four, had reached just one quarter-final in seven tournaments prior to the Masters this season.

And he admitted the coronavirus situation has weighed heavy on his form, adding: “I think I’ve just been getting used to this new crap world we’re living in.

“It really is crap. I hate this term ‘new normal’. Let’s just get back to how it was as soon as possible. When you’ve enjoyed certain things and it’s all just gone, it’s easy to let things snowball.”