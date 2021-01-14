Lisa Kudrow says she has already filmed ‘a little something’ for Friends reunion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lisa Kudrow said she has filmed “a little something” ahead of the Friends reunion.

It was announced last year that the actress would be reuniting with her co-stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

The special episode had been set to launch with HBO Max in May, however filming has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kudrow, 57, told the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast that filming is set to begin in the “early spring”.

Lisa Kudrow said the stars ‘are not portraying our characters’ (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I pre-shot something for it already so we’re definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something.”

Describing the format of the reunion, Kudrow said: “It is not a reboot, it is not like a scripted thing, we are not portraying our characters.

“It is us getting together, which just doesn’t happen and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”

She added the programme will feature the cast “talking in a coffee house room” and “some sets will be up”.

“I think it will be great,” she added.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit comedy, has recently starred in Netflix shows Death To 2020 and Space Force.

Friends ran for 10 series from 1994 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.