Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond has cancer, representative says

Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer, a representative for the actor said.

Diamond, who played Samuel “Screech” Powers on the popular comedy, had been taken to hospital last week after falling ill.

Roger Paul, the 44-year-old’s representative, said the actor has cancer and is awaiting further details.

Dustin Diamond, an actor who once appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, has cancer, a representative said (Ian West/PA)

Paul told the PA news agency: “We will know the severity of it when the tests are done.”

He added that he expects an update next week.

Diamond is best known for playing Screech, the nerdy sidekick in Saved By The Bell.

He reprised the role in follow-up series Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Saved by the Bell: The College Years.

However, Diamond did not appear in the recent revival series which starred several of the show’s original stars.

He was a contestant on the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. Diamond was evicted on day 16.