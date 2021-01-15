Donald Trump to leave Washington ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Mr Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Mr Biden’s inauguration, breaking tradition, after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimise Mr Biden’s presidency.

Workers put up bunting on a press riser for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Mr Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

At previous inaugurations, the incoming and outgoing presidents have travelled from the White House to the Capitol together.

Four years ago departing president Barack Obama travelled with then president-elect Mr Trump in the same limousine.

After the ceremony, Mr Trump waved goodbye to Mr Obama who boarded the presidential helicopter.