David Luiz convinced Arsenal are improving

David Luiz believes Arsenal have started to show they are maturing as a side by winning games such as their FA Cup third round tie with Newcastle last weekend.

The Gunners needed extra-time to secure a 2-0 victory in what proved to be a tight contest at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides meet in north London once again on Monday night when they clash in the Premier League.

Arsenal missed out on a chance to move into the top-half of the table following a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday.

But, while they could not find a way to beat the Eagles, Luiz pointed to the Newcastle win as proof the team are learning how to get the job done.

“I think this shows our maturity,” he said.

“It shows how we understand how some games will go. We know that sometimes the games are going to be tough to score.

“And of course, sometimes we’re not going to win, but I think our team is improving a lot. We understand the management of the game.

“Sometimes the game’s going to be tight like it was against Newcastle in the FA Cup last week, but we were mature enough and we kept calm to win the tie.”

Luiz is one of the elder statesmen in the current Arsenal side as manager Mikel Arteta has looked largely to youth to turn around a wretched run of results before Christmas.

Mikel Arteta wants all of his players to step up for his side, regardless of their age and experience. (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

The likes of academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been key components to the upturn in results.

But Arteta stopped short of calling for his more experienced players to come to the fore, insisting it is up to all of his squad to step up.

“It doesn’t make a lot of difference between the old and new,” he replied when asked if he wants to see more guile from his older heads.

Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal’s young players who has been performing well of late. (Andrew Boyers/PA)

“They are all good players who should be able to contribute in this way.

“Because they are young doesn’t mean they have no responsibility. They are picked in the eleven because they deserve to play more than somebody who is on the bench.

“But I don’t make the difference (with age). Everybody has to have the approach to the game that I am here and I am going to win it for the team.”