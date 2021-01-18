Betty White celebrates 99th birthday: ‘I can stay up as late as I want’

Betty White has celebrated her 99th birthday, saying: “I can stay up as late as I want.”
The Golden Girls star received a flood of well wishes from her famous friends as she celebrated her big day.
She also shared a clip of her long-unseen series, The Pet Set, which she created and starred in, produced with her late husband, Allen Ludden.
She wrote on Twitter: “Would you believe it?! It’s my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking.
“I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the Pet Set. I hope everyone is safe and well.”
White’s Hot In Cleveland co-star Valerie Bertinelli shared a video of bloopers from the set of the sitcom and wrote: “Betty White bloopers are the best bloopers. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite.”
Former president Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Betty White!
“You’re a national treasure. Hillary and I hope you have a good one and wish you many, many more. With a little luck, we’ll find a rerun of Golden Girls tonight!”
Singer SZA wrote: “If anybody deserved 100yrs of life it’s Betty White super happy to still have her.”
White, whose television career has spanned more than 80 years, also starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.
