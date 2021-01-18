Betty White celebrates 99th birthday: ‘I can stay up as late as I want’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Betty White has celebrated her 99th birthday, saying: “I can stay up as late as I want.”

The Golden Girls star received a flood of well wishes from her famous friends as she celebrated her big day.

She also shared a clip of her long-unseen series, The Pet Set, which she created and starred in, produced with her late husband, Allen Ludden.

Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking. I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the “Pet Set”. I hope everyone is safe and well. pic.twitter.com/uyn1IEXUqb — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 18, 2021

She wrote on Twitter: “Would you believe it?! It’s my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking.

“I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the Pet Set. I hope everyone is safe and well.”

White’s Hot In Cleveland co-star Valerie Bertinelli shared a video of bloopers from the set of the sitcom and wrote: “Betty White bloopers are the best bloopers. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite.”

Betty White bloopers are the best bloopers 🥰 #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite https://t.co/jzm2g1Ydmc — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 17, 2021

Former president Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Betty White!

“You’re a national treasure. Hillary and I hope you have a good one and wish you many, many more. With a little luck, we’ll find a rerun of Golden Girls tonight!”

Happy birthday Betty White! You're a national treasure. Hillary and I hope you have a good one and wish you many, many more. With a little luck, we'll find a rerun of Golden Girls tonight! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 17, 2021

Singer SZA wrote: “If anybody deserved 100yrs of life it’s Betty White super happy to still have her.”

If anybody deserved 100yrs of life it’s Betty White super happy to still have her 🥺 — SZA (@sza) January 18, 2021

White, whose television career has spanned more than 80 years, also starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.