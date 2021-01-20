Ivan Rakitic tips England to enjoy strong Euros with Harry Kane up front

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic says England are a “big favourite” to win Euro 2020 this summer and believes they have the best striker in the world in Harry Kane.

The Three Lions will be going for their first major tournament win since 1966 when the European Championship – rearranged from last year due to the coronavirus crisis – takes place in a few months.

The extra 12 months gives Gareth Southgate’s young side time to develop and playing all of their group games as well as a possible semi-final and final at Wembley could give them an edge.

Harry Kane scored the winner against Croatia in the Nations League game in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

Rakitic says Kane could be key to the success of England, who face Croatia in their opening Group D game.

“I think of course England will be a big favourite not only for the group stages but to win the entire tournament, and I think it will be very hard to play against them,” the Sevilla midfielder, speaking at an event for LiveScore, said.

“However, with the mix between young and older players, Croatia will be once again really strong.

“Both Croatia and England will be ready, especially because we’ve had to wait one more year due to the European Championship being delayed.

Ivan Rakitic played against England in the 2018 World Cup (PA handout)

“It’s hard to pick out one player because England is a very strong team. They have maybe the best striker in the world at the moment in Harry Kane.

“I think their team is extremely well-prepared to achieve a lot of special things, not only in the European Championship but also at the World Cup in Qatar.

“They have more successful years ahead of them so it will be really hard to play against them.”

