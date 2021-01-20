Trump pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One name missing in US president Donald Trump’s flurry of pardons is Tiger King Joe Exotic.

His team was so confident in a pardon that they had readied a celebratory limousine and a hair and wardrobe team to whisk away the zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star, who is now serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas.

But he was not on the list announced on Wednesday morning.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Ms Baskin was not harmed.

Joe Exotic did not make Donald Trump’s pardons list (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Maldonado-Passage, who has maintained his innocence, was also sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him in April 2019.

In his pardon application filed in September, Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers argued that he was “railroaded and betrayed” by others.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, is scheduled to be released from custody in 2037, but his lawyers said in the application that “he will likely die in prison” because of health concerns.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Wednesday.

The blonde mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.