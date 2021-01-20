Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Joe Biden takes helm as US president

by Press Association
January 20, 2021, 2:17 pm Updated: January 21, 2021, 2:11 pm
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House (Alex Brandon, Pool)
Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the United States after swearing the oath of office in Washington.

The inauguration ceremony unfolded at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the images from Washington as Donald Trump departed the White House after a tumultuous four years:

Joe Biden steps out to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States
Joe Biden is sworn during his inauguration at the US Capitol, Washington (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Kamala Harris applauds Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga, who performed the US national anthem during the inauguration (Susan Walsh/APl)
Jennifer Lopez also sang during the ceremony (Win McNamee/AP)
Mr Biden bumps fists in greeting with Barrack Obama – who he served as vice president to for eight years (Susan Walsh, Pool/AP)
Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, arrive
Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, also attended along with George W Bush and his wife Laura (Patrick Semansky/AP)
The Bidens hug outside the White House
The couple hugged as they arrive at the White House for the first time as president and first lady (Alex Brandon, Pool)
Law enforcement personnel monitoring surrounding areas during the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington
Law enforcement personnel monitoring surrounding areas during the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)
A National Guardsman stands at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington
A National Guardsman stands at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony (Gerald Herbert/AP)
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington
Earlier, president Donald Trump waved as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House for the last time (Alex Brandon/AP)
Marine One carrying President Donald Trump flies over Washington as he leaves the White House ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration for Joe Biden
Marine One carrying Mr Trump flies over Washington as he leaves the White House ahead of Mr Biden’s inauguration (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to the left
The Bidens attended mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle in Washington DC ahead of the swearing-in (Evan Vucci/AP)
Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol as final preparations are made before Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony
Flags line the National Mall towards the US Capitol to replace the crowds of people who would normally gather to welcome the new president (Julio Cortez/AP)