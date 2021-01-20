US inauguration live: Joe Biden sworn in as US president

Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the United States after taking the oath of office at the US Capitol in Washington.
Flouting tradition, Donald Trump departed Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration rather than accompany his successor to the Capitol.
At the age of 78, Mr Biden is the oldest president inaugurated, while Kamala Harris has become the first woman to be vice president. She is also the first black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.
Here’s the latest from Washington:
5.30pm
Mr Biden used his inaugural address to call for unity in America, saying: “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America.”
5.21pm
Irish premier Micheal Martin referenced Joe Biden’s Irish heritage as he congratulated the new US president on his “immense achievement”.
Mr Martin said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Ireland, I wish to offer my heartfelt congratulations to president Joe Biden on his inauguration.
“As he takes the oath of office, I know that President Biden will feel the weight of history – the presence of his Irish ancestors who left Mayo and Louth in famine times in search of life and hope.
“He will remember their descendants’ hard struggle as they made their way in and their contribution to the United States. It is the story of Irish-America.
“I hope he will also be conscious of the great pride we in Ireland take in his immense achievement. He is one of us, part of our global family.”
5.19pm
Followed by a kiss from wife Jill:
5.16pm
The historic moment Joe Biden took the oath of office to become US president:
5.14pm
Mr Biden pledged that he will be a “president for all Americans” and will “fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did”.
He added: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue.”
5.05pm
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden shared their joy after her swearing in as vice president.
5.02pm
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also shared her congratulations.
4.59pm
Mr Biden called on Americans to overcome divisions, declaring that “without unity, there is no peace”.
4.58pm
Joe Biden said “this is America’s day” and “democracy’s day” as he delivered his first speech as president of the United States.
He added: “Democracy has prevailed.”
4.54pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looks forward to working with Joe Biden as he congratulated him on his “historic” inauguration.
4.51pm
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
4.46pm
Ms Harris was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court.
Her predecessor Mike Pence, standing in for Donald Trump, was sitting nearby as Lady Gaga sang the national anthem accompanied by the US Marine Corps band.
4.43pm
Kamala Harris has been sworn in as US vice president, breaking historic gender and racial barriers in American politics.
4.34pm
Joe Biden found time for a quick fist bump with former president Barack Obama, who he served as vice president.
4.30pm
Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman, first black person and first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the vice presidency.
4.27pm
Security is tight at the event.
4.26pm
Soon-to-be vice president Kamala Harris has tweeted:
4.24pm
Earlier, a number of former US presidents arrived for the ceremony.
4.20pm
US president-elect Joe Biden has arrived on the platform at the US Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony with his wife Jill.
4.20pm
Vice president Mike Pence has arrived at the inauguration of Joe Biden.
Mr Pence and his wife Karen were announced at inaugural festivities at the US Capitol about one hour ahead of Mr Biden’s expected swearing-in ceremony.
4.15pm
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have arrived at the US Capitol in Washington.
2.45pm
Joe Biden and his wife Jill, as well as vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, attended Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle as part of the Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington.
2.30pm
Donald Trump did follow at least one presidential tradition, with the White House saying the Republican president left behind a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.
Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal what Mr Trump wrote to Mr Biden or to characterise the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.
2.20pm
In a departure from tradition, Donald Trump departed Washington ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration rather than accompany his successor to the US Capitol.
