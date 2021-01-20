With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem at inauguration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration in a very Gaga way – with flamboyance, fashion and passion.

The Grammy winner wore a large dove pin and an impressively billowing red sculpted skirt as she sang into a golden microphone, delivering an emotional and powerful rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

She was followed at Wednesday’s ceremony by Jennifer Lopez, dressed all in white, with a moving medley of This Land Is Your Land and America The Beautiful, throwing in a line in Spanish.

And country star Garth Brooks, doffing his black cowboy hat, sang a gospel-tinged, soulful a capella rendition of Amazing Grace, his eyes closed for much of the song.

Singers Jennifer Lopez, right, and Lady Gaga after performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

He asked the audience to sing a verse with him: “Not just the people here, but the people at home, to work as one united.”

Leaving the podium, he donned his cowboy hat again, shook hands and hugged former president Barack Obama.

The three superstars were among a slew of glittery celebrities descending on Washington – virtually or in person – to welcome the new administration of Mr Biden and Kamala Harris, a duo popular in Hollywood, where former president Donald Trump was decidedly not.

But Brooks was careful to call his decision to perform on Wednesday non-political, and in the spirit of unity.

Brooks performed during the inaugural celebration of Mr Obama in 2009, but turned down a chance to play for Mr Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Garth Brooks sings Amazing Grace (Patrick Semansky/AP/Pool)

Other top-tier performers will be part of Celebrating America, a 90-minute, multi-network evening broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks that takes the place of the usual official inaugural balls.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will contribute a classical recitation, joining musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.

Hosts Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will be joined by basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, chef Jose Andres, labour leader Dolores Huerta and Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history.

The inaugural committee has made sure to blend this high-powered list with ordinary Americans and inspiring stories.

Segments will include tributes to a UPS driver, a teacher and Sandra Lindsay, the first in New York to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial.

Lady Gaga wore a billowing red sculpted skirt (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)

There is also a virtual Parade Across America, hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn with appearances by Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire and the New Radicals – reuniting after more than two decades – among many others.

The history of celebrities performing at inaugurations dates back to Franklin D Roosevelt’s third inauguration in 1941, when a gala celebration the evening before saw performances from Irving Berlin, Mickey Rooney and Charlie Chaplin, said Lina Mann, of the White House Historical Association.

“Chaplin performed his monologue from The Great Dictator,” Ms Mann notes.

The celebrity component only increased over time, and one of the starriest inaugurations was that of John F Kennedy in 1961.

That celebration, hosted by Frank Sinatra, drew Harry Belafonte, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Gene Kelly, Ethel Merman, Laurence Olivier, Sidney Poitier and other celebrities.

Fast forward to the first Obama inauguration in 2009, where Aretha Franklin sang My Country, ‘Tis Of Thee at the swearing-in, and the new president and his wife Michelle were serenaded by Beyonce singing At Last at an inaugural ball.