Arnold Schwarzenegger shares video of him receiving coronavirus jab

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he has been vaccinated against coronavirus as he urged others to take up the offer of receiving the jab.

The Hollywood actor and former California governor, 73, shared a video on Twitter of him being given the vaccine through the window of his car.

In the video, he said: “Alright, I just got my vaccine and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone.”

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

In a reference to a line he delivered in the Terminator films, he added: “Come with me if you want to live.”

In the video Schwarzenegger, who was wearing a mask, sat in the passenger seat as the injection was administered into his upper arm.

In a tweet, he added: “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line.”

Schwarzenegger said he was given the jab at the stadium of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

Dame Judi Dench, Sir David Attenborough and Sir Tom Jones are among the UK stars who have received the vaccine.

Other prominent names to have had the jab include actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and entertainer Lionel Blair, who are all in their eighties.

I’m rooting for you ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. Your success is the country’s success. pic.twitter.com/BTvwsGN5Ih — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Schwarzenegger marked the inauguration of US president Joe Biden by sharing a photograph of him with the politician.

Schwarzenegger, who represented the Republican Party while he was in office, has been a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump.

“I’m rooting for you Joe Biden. Your success is the country’s success,” he tweeted.