Comedian Dave Chappelle tests positive for Covid-19

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for Covid-19, a representative for the comedian said.

The 47-year-old has no symptoms and has cancelled planned performances in Austin, Texas, according to his publicist.

Chappelle, widely considered one of the greatest stand-up comics ever, performed on Wednesday and was scheduled for further appearances over the weekend, two of which were set to feature podcast host Joe Rogan.

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for Covid-19 (Netflix/PA)

Chappelle has been performing socially distanced shows at his home in Ohio since June.

A representative said: “Chappelle implemented Covid-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team.

“His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic.”

Earlier this week Chappelle was pictured at the Stubb’s Austin venue alongside Rogan, tech billionaire Elon Musk and Musk’s girlfriend Grimes.

Canadian musician Grimes said she tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Chappelle, who rose to fame in 2003 with his satirical sketch show Chappelle’s Show, released a surprise Netflix special in June in reaction to the death of George Floyd.