LeBron James posts highest points tally of season as Lakers beat Bucks

LeBron James helped his Los Angeles Lakers side inflict a second straight defeat on the Milwaukee Bucks with 34 points in a 113-106 victory.

James recorded his season’s best points tally at the Fiserv Forum and made six out of 10 three-point attempts, with the Lakers attack helped by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scoring 23 and Anthony Davis’ 18.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 12 rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 22 for the Bucks and they cut the Lakers’ lead to two with three minutes left on the clock, but the visitors motored home.

These two were feelin' it from deep 🔥🔥 #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/4afDG52QCI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2021

Steph Curry scored 30 for the Golden State Warriors but it was not enough as the New York Knicks prevailed 119-104.

The Knicks took their third straight win after RJ Barrett finished with 28 points, while Mitchell Robinson also recorded 18 points.

The night’s other game saw the Utah Jazz defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118, their seventh win in a row.