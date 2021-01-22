Kylian Mbappe bags a brace as PSG put four past 10-man Montpellier

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Montpellier 4-0 at the Parc des Princes and moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Montpellier had goalkeeper Jonas Omlin sent off in the 19th minute following a challenge on Mbappe, with an initial yellow card being upgraded to red after referee Willy Delajod checked the pitchside monitor.

Mbappe put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute by lifting the ball over substitute keeper Dimitry Bertaud having collected Angel Di Maria’s pass.

FULL-TIME: @PSG_English 4-0 Montpellier. A dominant display from the Parisians which culminated in three second half goals in four minutes. Bravo, guys! #PSGMHSC 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/eFbIIxn0zL — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 22, 2021

And PSG then wrapped things up with three goals in quick succession after the interval, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Mbappe netting in the 60th, 61st and 63rd minutes respectively.

The champions, who had boss Mauricio Pochettino back in the dugout after he missed the 1-0 win at Angers following a positive coronavirus test, move three points ahead of second-placed Lille, who play at Rennes on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund were beaten 4-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach, who replaced their opponents in fourth spot in the Bundesliga.

After Nico Elvedi put the hosts ahead early on, a quickfire Erling Haaland brace turned things around, only for Elvedi to notch his second to make it 2-2 after 32 minutes.

Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram then added second-half efforts for Monchengladbach as they secured a fourth win in five games.

In Serie A, a stoppage-time Simone Zaza goal secured relegation battlers Torino a 2-2 draw at Benevento in their first match under Davide Nicola.

Simone Zaza, left, celebrates his equaliser (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)

The home side were 2-0 up through a Nicolas Viola penalty and a strike from Gianluca Lapadula before Zaza reduced the deficit with a header, then drew things level late on.

Meanwhile, there was also a 2-2 draw in LaLiga, between Levante and Real Valladolid at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

All the goals came in the second half, with Dani Gomez putting Levante 1-0 up, Ruben Alcaraz and Oscar Plano replying for the away side and Roger Marti then equalising in the 83rd minute.