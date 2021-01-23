Joel Embiid stars as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Joel Embiid dropped an enormous 38 points and had 11 rebounds as his Philadelphia 76ers finished off the Boston Celtics 122-110.

The victory saw Philadelphia move to an Eastern Conference-best 11-5, with Ben Simmons scoring 11 of his 15 points in an aggressive burst in the final quarter.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 123-110, while the Indiana Pacers closed out a tight 120-118 victory over the Orlando Magic, as the Houston Rockets squeezed the Detroit Pistons 103-102 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-113.

The suffocating defence of the Toronto Raptors saw them finish 101-81 against the Miami Heat, the Minnesota Timberwolves tumbled to a 116-98 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks as the San Antonio Spurs battled hard but fell 122-117 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The New York Knicks missed the chance to go even on the season as they lost 103-94 to the Sacramento Kings, while the Los Angeles Clippers went 120-106 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets moved to 8-7 with a 130-126 victory over the Phoenix Suns after six Denver players pulled out double-figure scores.