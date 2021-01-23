In Pictures: Fury in cities across Russia over opposition leader’s arrest

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hundreds of people have been arrested amid mass protests across Russia over the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The 44-year-old, a thorn in the side of the Kremlin for years, was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning.

Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal conviction, while Navalny says the conviction was for made-up charges.