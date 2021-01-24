Bruno Fernandes fires Manchester United past Liverpool in thrilling FA Cup clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bruno Fernandes fired Manchester United into the FA Cup fifth round after coming off the bench to dump Liverpool out of the competition.

The Portugal international struck with a stunning 78th-minute free-kick to make it 3-2 and settle a thrilling fourth-round encounter at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah had put the Premier League champions ahead with a deft 18th-minute finish and after Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford had turned the tie around, Salah levelled it at 2-2 in the 59th minute.

Bruno Fernandes, left, fires Manchester United to a 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Liverpool (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

However, Fernandes ensured it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who progressed to host top-flight rivals West Ham in the next round when he smashed a dipping free-kick across keeper Alisson Becker and inside the far post.

Tammy Abraham eased the pressure on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard with a hat-trick in a 3-1 home win over Championship Luton.

The England forward scored twice before the break and after Jordan Clark had reduced the deficit, added a third 16 minutes from time to take his tally for the season to 11.

Timo Werner passed up an opportunity to increase the margin of victory when he had a late penalty saved by Hatters keeper Simon Sluga, but a fifth-round trip to Barnsley had already been booked.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin set the ball rolling as Everton also eased their way past Championship opposition to set up a clash with either Wycombe or Tottenham.

The England international gave his side a 29th-minute lead over Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park, and further goals from Richarlison and Yerry Mina inside three second-half minutes completed a 3-0 win.

Jay Rodriguez led the way for Burnley with a double in an impressive 3-0 victory at Fulham.

The striker opened the scoring in the 31st minute and then converted a 71st-minute penalty before defender Kevin Long cemented a win which ensured a home tie against either Bournemouth or Crawley.

Through to the fifth round of The Emirates FA Cup after a superb second-half display! 🏆⚽️Full-time sponsored by Parimatch ⏱ Posted by Leicester City Football Club on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Leicester had to come from behind to see off cup specialists Brentford 3-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Defender Mads Bech Sorensen gave the Bees, who reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, an early lead, but second-half goals from Cengiz Under, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison denied them another top-flight scalp and handed the much-changed Foxes a home clash with Brighton.