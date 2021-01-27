Trae Young’s 38-point haul leads Atlanta Hawks to win over LA Clippers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An offensive masterclass from Trae Young helped the Atlanta Hawks to a 108-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the Clippers took a six-point lead into half-time, Young sparked a third-quarter scoring surge which LA were unable to make up down the stretch.

He finished with 38 points as the Hawks handed the Clippers just their fifth loss of the season.

Washington’s horror season keeps on getting worse, with the Wizards going down 107-88 to the Houston Rockets.

A 33-point performance from Bradley Beal was not enough to overcome a late collapse from the Wizards, who were outscored by 14 points in the final quarter.

The loss marks Washington’s 10th of the season and keeps them anchored to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The New York Knicks also fell off late in a 108-94 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter, with Rudy Gobert leading the way for Utah with 18 points and 19 rebounds.