Deadly fire at Romanian hospital treating Covid-19 patients

by Press Association
January 29, 2021, 7:22 am
Emergency paramedics and firefighters outside a hospital after a fire broke out on the ground floor (AP)
A fire at a hospital in Bucharest where Covid-19 patients were being treated has killed at least four people.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the Matei Bals hospital and forced the evacuation of a building that houses 100 people.

An unspecified number of people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report.

A fire at a hospital in Romania
At least four people have been killed (AP)

Hours later, charred balconies could be seen at the hospital, where health authorities organised the start of the anti-virus vaccination in Romania.

The Balkan country of some 19 million people has reported more than 700,000 cases and 18,000 deaths.

