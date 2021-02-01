Jane Fonda shares Covid vaccine moment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

American actress Jane Fonda has shared her jubilation at having had a coronavirus vaccine.

The 83-year-old posted a picture on Instagram of the moment she had her jab.

She wrote: “Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn’t hurt.”

The Hollywood star, who has been outspoken on environmental issues, is among millions of people around the globe who are being vaccinated against Covid-19.

American singer Tony Bennett also shared a message after having his first jab.

I received the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccination this week and am doing fine and encourage you to do the same! @WHO pic.twitter.com/p9A7kJnISR — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 13, 2021

Mid-January, the 94-year-old tweeted: “I received the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccination this week and am doing fine and encourage you to do the same!”

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger is another famous face encouraging others to get vaccinated.

The actor and former California governor, 73, shared a video on Twitter of him being given the jab through the window of his car.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

In the video, he said: “All right, I just got my vaccine and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone.”

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels actor Steve Martin, 75, thanked science following his jab.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

He tweeted: “Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science.”

Sir Billy Connolly has also received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Scottish comedian, who lives in the US, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.

Thank God… Billy had his first Covid vaccine today! pic.twitter.com/zWylhwcO4Z — Pamela Stephenson (@PamelaStephensn) January 22, 2021

His wife, Pamela Stephenson, revealed in a post on social media that he had received his first jab.

She shared an image of the 78-year-old wearing a mask as he sat with his sleeve rolled up.

In the United Kingdom, stars including Sir Tony Robinson, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and entertainer Lionel Blair have also all received the vaccine.