Germany looking to accelerate sluggish distribution of vaccines

Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state governors were planning to talk with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on ways to beef up the country’s sluggish vaccination campaign.

Monday’s videoconference, which also will involve the European Union’s Executive Commission, comes as finger-pointing in the bloc’s most populous country mounts over who is to blame for the slow vaccine rollout.

By Friday, 1.85 million people had received a first vaccine dose in Germany, a country of 83 million, and more than 461,000 had a second dose.

In comparison, Britain, a country of 67 million, has given nearly nine million people a first vaccine jab.

Chairs stand unused and locked in front of a closed cafe in the old town of Hanover, Germany (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/AP)

A slew of bad news about delays to vaccine deliveries was alleviated only somewhat by news Sunday night that AstraZeneca has agreed to supply nine million additional doses of its vaccine to the EU during the first quarter — bringing the total to half what the company originally aimed for.

Pfizer, which developed the first widely tested and approved coronavirus vaccine together with German firm BioNTech, has said it expects to increase global production this year from 1.3 million doses to 2 billion doses.

BioNTech said Monday that up to 75 million of those additional doses will be delivered to the EU in the second quarter.

The German government has pledged to offer everyone a vaccine by late September.

In addition to frustration with manufacturers, fingers have been pointed at the EU itself, which ordered the vaccines; Germany’s federal government, which distributes them to state authorities; and state governments, which are in charge of the actual vaccinations.

Monday’s meeting is meant to help improve coordination, among other things, though Ms Merkel’s office has cautioned against expecting too much in the way of immediate results.

It has not specified what industry representatives will join in.

German federal minister of health Jens Spahn, left, and Chancellor Angela Merkel (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP)

“We could carry on like last week – council leaders criticise governors and state ministers, state ministers criticise federal ministers and the federal government, the federal government criticises the European Commission and all criticise the manufacturers,” Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn, himself a frequent target of criticism, told ZDF television on Sunday.

“The virus is the enemy, the opponent, and no one else,” he said.

“We all have responsibility and we are responsible above all for doing better.”

Germany is in its second lockdown, which is currently due to expire on February 14.

Infection figures are falling, but are still well above the government’s target.

Germany has seen over 57,100 confirmed deaths in the pandemic.