Harry Kane optimistic of return in two weeks says Spurs boss Jose Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed star man Harry Kane is “optimistic” he can return from his latest injury setback in just two weeks.

Spurs striker Kane was sorely missed during Sunday evening’s dismal 1-0 defeat at lowly Brighton after damaging both ankles in last week’s 3-1 loss to champions Liverpool.

The England captain has undergone scans on the issues and, according to his manager, is upbeat about a swift recovery.

He will almost certainly miss successive home games against Chelsea and West Brom, as well as the FA Cup fifth-round trip to Everton, but could be back to face Premier League leaders Manchester City on February 13.

“The news is pretty good news,” said Mourinho in a video posted on Spurs’ Twitter account.

“On the day of the Liverpool game, (we had) no idea. Then the next day we were thinking about three weeks, something like that.

“I do not want to be super optimistic but Harry is optimistic.

“He has the experience of some injuries in ankles and in Harry’s mind it is a couple of weeks, so let’s see if he is right.”

Harry Kane picked up ankle injuries against Liverpool (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Influential Kane has scored or assisted 23 of Tottenham’s 34 Premier League goals this season.

Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale was given a rare opportunity to impress in his absence against Albion but was largely ineffectual, while Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius went closest to an equaliser after coming off the bench.

Leandro Trossard’s early goal proved decisive to move Brighton seven points clear of the relegation zone following an overdue maiden Premier League home victory of the season.

Spurs, who topped the table in December, have now won just two of their past nine league games and sit six points adrift of the top four.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris, who became only the 25th player to reach 350th appearances for the north London club during the fruitless trip to Sussex, says the best way to bounce back is by beating London rivals Chelsea on Thursday.

𝟯𝟱𝟬 𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦 ✅ Another milestone for Hugo tonight as he makes his 350th Spurs appearance and becomes only the 25th player in our history to reach that number. Congratulations, skipper! 👏#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/QMcJ7y1fxu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2021

“We can feel the team with a bit of a lack of confidence but we have to look forward,” the goalkeeper told Tottenham’s website.

“The big game is coming Thursday, it’s maybe the best way to react as a team.

“It’s the moment to stick together but there is a lot of disappointment from the players, from the manager and coaching staff, from the fans because we expect more from us.

“It’s a situation we need to fix as a team. The confidence will be back as soon as we get one good result.”

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is due at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening (Justin Tallis/PA)

Asked about his milestone outing, the France World Cup winner added: “It’s not about numbers. I am just sad for the team, for the fans, for myself. I don’t like this feeling.

“I don’t know one player who is going on the pitch without the winning mentality, we always want the best.”

Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez helped Graham Potter’s hosts make it seven points from the last nine available by keeping out Vinicius’ stinging 75th-minute effort.

The Spaniard says the Seagulls are brimming with confidence ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Anfield after breaking their Amex Stadium duck.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, left, celebrated a third successive Premier League clean sheet (Mike Hewitt/PA)

“It’s unbelievable. It’s our third clean sheet in a row in the Premier League and it was one of the best performances I have seen from the team for the whole season,” Sanchez told Albion’s website.

“In a lot of our games at the Amex this season we’ve been quite unlucky, but we have kept working and now the results are coming. We’re determined to build on it.

“After this victory, everyone is really happy and now we’re going to fight for the points when we go to Liverpool.”