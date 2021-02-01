Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool remain far from their best

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Georginio Wijnaldum insists Liverpool have not yet proved they are back to their title-winning best.

The reigning champions have overcome their recent dip in form with back-to-back wins at Tottenham and West Ham to climb to third in the table.

Wijnaldum marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the third goal at the London Stadium after Mohamed Salah’s double, the second of which was a spectacular counter-attack.

While taking great satisfaction from the result, @GWijnaldum moved on to setting his sights on securing more points in the league… 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

The Reds are now four points behind leaders Manchester City, who travel to Anfield on Sunday.

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum told the club website: “I don’t want to say we are back because I think you have to show it every game again. That’s what we have to do.

“We just have to continue to play the way we scored the second goal and try to do it every game. Of course, every game is difficult but when the chance is there to create a chance like this we should do it.

Georginio Wijnaldum believes there is more to come from Liverpool (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“I think it’s a really bad thing to think that we are back because every game is another situation, another game and another opponent. We have to do it again. I think we look at it that way and just try to play the games with confidence.

“I don’t think we should think about that like leading or chasing. We just have to look at it game by game, give everything game by game and then we will see where we will be at the end of the season. I think that’s where the focus should be right now.”

Declan Rice was disappointed with defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

Craig Dawson grabbed a late consolation for West Ham, who remain fifth despite seeing their six-match winning run come to an end.

Captain Declan Rice said: “We all knew what an opportunity it was for us to go out there and put in a performance, knowing Liverpool’s recent form, and knowing the way we’ve been playing, so to not get the win was really disappointing.

“But they’re champions for a reason and they don’t become bad players overnight.”