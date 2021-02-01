Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
by Press Association
February 1, 2021, 1:17 pm
Struggling Cercle Brugge sack Paul Clement

Paul Clement has been dismissed by Belgian Pro League strugglers Cercle Brugge.

The former Derby, Swansea and Reading boss had been appointed on a three-year contract in July last year.

However, Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Sint-Truiden left his side with just one win in 13 matches and second from bottom of the table.

