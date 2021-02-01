Angelina Jolie focusing on ‘healing our family’ since Brad Pitt split

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angelina Jolie said she has been focusing on “healing our family” since her split from Brad Pitt.

Hollywood stars Jolie, 45, and Pitt, 57, were a couple for more than a decade and were married for two years before filing for divorce in 2016.

They have six children and legal proceedings surrounding their split are ongoing in Los Angeles.

Jolie stars on the cover of the March issue of British Vogue and told the fashion bible “the past few years have been pretty hard”.

Angelina Jolie is British Vogue’s March 2021 cover star. Photographed by Craig McDean. Read the interview and interview with @Edward_Enninful in full: https://t.co/diQDL5XDta pic.twitter.com/L1I6HhigBK — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 1, 2021

She said: “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

Tomb Raider star Jolie added: “I’m looking forward to my fifties – I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’

“And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

Oscar-winner Jolie, whose father is the Hollywood star Jon Voight, is a special envoy for the UN refugee agency and said her humanitarian work was partly inspired by wanting a “wider understanding” of the world after growing up “in a very empty place”.

The actress said the discourse surrounding refugees has worsened over her two decades with the UN.

She said: “We speak as if refugees are a burden. But they’ve had to adapt. They have a different skill set, a different look in their eye. They’ve confronted their own humanity in such a profound way.

“They’ve stood up to oppression. We should honour their fight. Honour the people who’ve fled bombs and protected their kids.”

All 27 international Vogues are dedicating their March issues to Creativity, the magazine said.

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available by digital download and on newsstands on Friday February 5.