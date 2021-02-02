Hailey Bieber: My faith is a very big part of my life

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hailey Bieber has said therapy has helped her deal with “negative attention” she has received.

The model, who is married to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, has also spoken about how important her faith is to her.

The 24-year-old first married the singer in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, but they exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

Hailey Bieber attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Speaking to the Women’s Health UK Going For Goal podcast, she said: “The way that I’ve dealt with a lot of the negative attention is… I’ve talked it a lot through with a therapist, and I do therapy consistently.

“I’m also married to someone that’s been dealing with this a lot longer than I have, to an extremely, like the highest level it could possibly be.

“I think being able to share that world with somebody that understands it even better than I do has been so helpful.”

Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has amassed a following of 32.6 million on Instagram.

Both she and Justin have said their Christian faith is central to their relationship.

She told the podcast: “I think, for me, meditation a lot of the time means praying. My beliefs are a very big part of my life, and my faith is a very big part of my life.

“I think being able to take all of the burdens I feel and being able to release that and pray about it, and to have my own conversation with God, and being able to let it go that way, is extremely important to me and extremely helpful.”

