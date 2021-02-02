Houston Rockets sink Oklahoma City Thunder for sixth straight NBA victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Houston Rockets enjoyed a record-breaking night of long-range shooting as they continued their fine form with a 136-106 thrashing of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston poured in a franchise-best 28 three-pointers in the win, which saw the Rockets race into a 48-24 lead after the opening quarter and never look back.

Eric Gordon led seven Rockets into double-figure scoring with 25 points, while Christian Wood added a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds as Houston made it six wins on the trot.

🚀🚀🚀 The @HoustonRockets set a FRANCHISE RECORD with 28 THREES in their 6th-straight W! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/TeFZW1de78 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021

Only Western Conference rivals Memphis are in better form than that, with the Grizzles extending their winning streak to seven games with a similarly comprehensive 133-102 mauling of the San Antonio Spurs.

Like Houston, Memphis shared the points around with nine players reaching double-digits in scoring, of which Gorgui Dieng finished with a team-high 19.

De’Aaron Fox ended up with 38 points and 12 assists as the Sacramento Kings defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109, while Malik Monk’s career-high 36 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 129-121 overtime win against the Miami Heat were the most scored off the bench this season.

Jarrett Allen contributed 23 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks to help the Cleveland Cavaliers edge past the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-98, while the LA Lakers made it 12 wins out of 14 on the road with their 107-99 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks.

Nassir Little poured in 30 points for the Portland Trail Blazers but could not prevent his team being swept aside 134-106 by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks 109-108 thanks to a game-winning three from Devin Booker with less than two seconds on the clock – Booker scored 15 of his 24 points in the final quarter – while the Chicago Bulls edged past the New York Knicks 110-102.