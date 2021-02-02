Mercedes delay new car reveal with Lewis Hamilton future still undecided

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mercedes will wait until March before unveiling their new car, with Lewis Hamilton’s future still to be confirmed.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s contract with the world champions expired on the final day of December.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently indicated that a resolution is not forthcoming, admitting to arguing with his star driver on Zoom over the terms of his latest deal.

The Silver Arrows traditionally launch their new machine in February, but the sport’s all-conquering team will not unveil this season’s car until March 2.

Following the postponement of the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton, 36, is set to kick off his bid for an unprecedented eighth world title in Bahrain on March 28.

Testing for the new campaign will also take place in Bahrain, a fortnight before the opening round.

Mercedes have become the third team to announce the launch date for their 2021 car after McLaren and Alfa Romeo revealed they will unveil their challengers on February 15 and February 22 respectively.