Fred VanVleet has career night as Toronto Raptors defeat Orlando Magic

Fred VanVleet set a franchise record of 54 points as the Toronto Raptors were 123-108 winners over the Orlando Magic in Florida.

The 26-year-old guard shot 11 three-pointers and was 17-for-23 from the field, while Kyle Lowry played his part with a triple-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 39 points for the Brooklyn Nets in their 124-120 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Memphis Grizzlies outscored the Indiana Pacers in the third and fourth quarters but paid the price for a sluggish start as they fell 134-116 to their hosts.

An impressive team effort saw the Portland Trail Blazers outscore offensive weapons the Washington Wizards, with Gary Trent Jr’s 26 points leading them to a 132-121 finish.

The Golden State Warriors came up short 111-107 against the Boston Celtics, while the Utah Jazz held off a late charge from the Detroit Pistons to win 117-105.